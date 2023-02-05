Firefighter strikes out at poor pay

“WE got into this job to save lives and protect our communities, not to go on strike.”

These are the indignant words of Willie Clements, a local firefighter who was recently part of a landslide majority of Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) staff that voted in favour of industrial action.

In a ballot held by the Fire Brigades’ Union (FBU) last week, 94 per-cent – from an 68 per-cent turnout – of firefighters in the North voted that, in the absence of a satisfactory pay increase from their employers, they would support strike action.

NIFRS said all contingency options were being considered in the event of a strike, including bringing in the army to cover callouts.

In 2002, so-called ‘Yellow Goddesses’ replaced fire engines on Northern Ireland’s streets.

Those who voted in favour of industrial action claim firefighters have suffered real-term pay cuts over the last 12 years, saying that incremental increases to their wages have failed to keep step with inflation, and the general cost of living.

Speaking with the UH earlier this week, Willie Clements, an Omagh firefighter with over 30 years’ experience in our local brigade, explained the how pay conditions are forcing firefighters to go against their natural instinct to protect and serve the public.

“There is one motivation that unites members of NIFRS above all other; we want to be there for the public. We want to protect life wherever possible,” said Willie.

But, Willie, who has served as a retained firefighter for over three decades, said that the wage he and the vast majority of his colleagues receive is not enough to support a decent standard of living.

“Most of the firefighters in Omagh are retained,” said Willie. “There are also plenty of full-timers, and most of them have also voted to strike, but I am speaking more on behalf of those of us that are retained, part-time staff.”

Willie continued, “We give up a lot of our life for this job.

“We are on call for 90 hours per week, and although we might only get called out for a small portion of that, it means that, to a large extent, during those allotted times, our lives are essentially on hold.”

risk

Recent data shows that, because of their frequent close contact with contaminants, not least chemicals found in smoke, firefighters are at greater risk of developing cancer.

“There are huge risks involved in our job, and we go through massive amounts of training in order to execute our responsibilities to the highest standards.

“Put simply,” Willie said, “we deserve better than what we are getting. The pay we are being offered is not reflective of the work we do. It is completely out of proportion.”

In the hope of averting strike action, the Fire Brigades’ Union (FBU) has given the British Government and employers ten days to come forward with an improved offer. If an offer is made within the prescribed time, it will be put to a members’ vote.

In the absence of a satisfactory offer, the strikes are planned to go ahead.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said, “Northern Ireland is one of the FBU’s strongest areas in terms of membership and support for industrial action; this vote demonstrates that very clearly.

“The responsibility for this mess lies with UK government ministers and with fire service employers across the UK. As a union, we remain open to dialogue with the NIFRS. We still hope we can avoid a strike.

“We have delayed calling strikes to allow the employers to meet us and to make a new offer. I hope they take that opportunity. Otherwise, in the coming weeks, we intend to announce a series of strike dates and industrial action.”