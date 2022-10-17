Firefighters from three counties attend blaze at Beragh shed

FIREFIGHTERS from three different counties were called to a major blaze on the outskirts of Beragh on Thursday evening.

The fire service personnel were praised for helping to ensure that a major blaze at an agricultural shed did not spread to a nearby business premises.

The shed on the Moylagh Road, about two miles outside the village, was virtually destroyed.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service were still at the scene for several hours on Friday morning to ensure that it did not re-ignite. They had, earlier, taken some water from the nearby Cloughfin River to help fight the blaze, which could be seen for miles around.

Little damage was also caused to the adjoining premises of K-Quip.

The company provides machinery for the agricultural, construction and quarrying industries.

‘SMALL DAMAGE’

Michael Lavery, of K-Quip, said that only some small damage was caused to their premises as a result of the fire.

“The fire service were still here on Friday morning. Thankfully, we were largely unscathed,” he said.

“I had just arrived at home when I received the call about the fire.

“It’s not something which you want to hear.”

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said that, at the height of the incident, there were two fire appliances from Omagh Fire Station, and one each from Fintona, Belleek, Clogher, Dungannon and Castlederg.

There were also aerial appliances from Northland and Portadown Fire Stations, and on Friday morning, an appliance each from Omagh and Dungannon were still in attendance.