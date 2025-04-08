Fire in Sperrin Mountains was started deliberately

More than 30 firefighters have been fighting a wildfire in Tyrone overnight.

The fire is in the Sawel Mountain area of the Sperrins.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said six fire appliances and 33 firefighters were at the scene yesterday.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters have also responded in recent days to multiple wildfires across Northern Ireland.

The NIFRS spokesperson last night said: “Firefighting operations are expected to continue across the evening at these incidents and we would reiterate our appeal for people to avoid these areas.

“Firefighters have also responded to a number of other smaller gorse fires across Northern Ireland today.

“An amber weather warning remains in place for wildfires. Please stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside at this time and continue to follow our safety advice. If you see a fire please call 999 immediately.”