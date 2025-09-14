Fireworks found after vehicle stopped and searched in Omagh

POLICE have seized a quantity of fireworks after a vehicle was stopped in Omagh.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers were on routine patrol in the Campsie Road area in recent days when the vehicle was stopped.

During a search of the vehicle, a quantity of fireworks was found.

The spokesperson said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“The law is clear regarding fireworks. It is illegal to posess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence and can be fined up to £5000 on conviction,” said the police spokesperson.