A TYRONE firm has agreed a deal to produce 85 catering trucks over the next four years for Saudi Arabian aircraft catering company, Catrion.

The specialised equipment, manufactured by Mallaghan, based at Coalisland Road, Dungannon, will be used by Catrion as part of its comprehensive in-flight catering strategy, which aims to enhance customer experience while ensuring operational efficiency and sustainability.

Chief executive Ronan Mallaghan said, “Catrion has been a valued Mallaghan partner since 2012, and we are thrilled to collaborate once again as part of our multifaceted approach focused on agility, cost optimisation, operational excellence and environmental responsibility.”

Mallaghan recently welcomed Catrion representatives to its Dungannon headquarters, where they were provided with insights into the manufacturing process and Mallaghan’s engineering expertise.

Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Sarhan, Catrion chair, added, “The addition of Mallaghan’s catering trucks to our fleet

will enable us to further enhance the standard of service we provide and maintain Catrion’s reputation for excellence.

“We were pleased to visit Mallaghan’s headquarters to learn more about the company’s processes and procedures, and we are confident that this partnership will bring substantial benefits for both organisations moving forward.”

Mallaghan products are currently sold in more than 100 countries across the world, with aviation clients as Aer Lingus, British Airways, dnata catering, Emirates, Etihad, Gate Gourmet, Menzies Aviation, Newrest, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, and Swissport.