First cost of living support payments being paid out

THE first batch of the much needed Cost of Living Support payments are now being issued across the North, as families continue to struggle.

Food banks and charities across Tyrone have all reported a surge in people coming forward for help, with the rising costs of food, petrol and energy plunging more families into poverty.

The first cost of living payment of £326 is being paid to eligible people (receiving any of the benefits below).

The second payment will be paid in the autumn.

Residents may be eligible for one, or more, of these Cost of Living Support Payments if they receive certain benefits or tax credits.

Guidance on the NI Direct website states, “You do not need to do anything to apply.

“If you are eligible, you’ll be paid automatically in the same way you receive your normal benefit payments or tax credits. These additional cost of living payments will be made separately from your normal payments.

“They are not taxable and will not affect any of the benefits or tax credits you

get.”

Some people will be entitled to an overall Cost of Living Payment of £650, paid in two instalments of £326 and £324.

To be eligible for the first Cost of Living Payment of £326, you will need to have been entitled to (or later become entitled to) one of the following benefits for any day in the period April 26, 2022 to May 25, 2022: Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA); Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA); Income Support; Pension Credit; Universal Credit.