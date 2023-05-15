First items roll off production line at factory in Sion Mills

It was an historic day in Sion Mills on Friday when the very first items rolled off the production line in the new manufacturing facility on the site of the former Herdman’s Mill.

Redeveloped by Donegal-based fruit juice company, Mulrine’s, the new unit is the first phase of plans for the one-time linen mill.

Last year Mulrine’s announced plans to create 54 jobs at the new factory. At the time, company chairman, Peter Mulrine, said the Sion Mills project was the culmination of a number of years of research, planning and negotiation.

Advertisement

The site, largely lain dormant since Herdman’s stopped spinning linen in 2004, is now in operation with two production lines running, and there are plans to expand these in the months ahead.

On Friday, local SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards met with the senior Mulrines management team to see the first produce manufactured in Sion Mills leave the conveyer belt.

Cllr Edwards commented, “It was truly heart-warming to see their tremendous progress, and I was personally excited to receive one of the first juice products from their production line, produced and packaged here in Sion. I fully welcome this investment and the jobs for the local area, as a lot of work and dedication went into getting them set up here.

“The SDLP played a significant role in delivering for the local village and the wider Strabane area, and we are very proud to have such a great employer and well-established business investing in this area. After years of abandonment and neglect, these facilities at the mill are now a hive of manufacturing activity which is a massive step in bringing Sion Mills back to its former glory in the area following the closure of Herman’s Mill.

“I want to personally thank all the management at Mulrine’s, and their staff and workers for the tour. I fully look forward to seeing their plans for further investment progress in the months and years ahead. This is a very exciting time and I am so grateful that I could be a part of it.”

Herdman’s Mill was built in 1835, and once employed 1,000 staff.