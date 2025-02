TYRONE is set to receive a major boost from the €5.2 million Mid Ulster PEACEPLUS Action Plan, funding key projects that will strengthen communities, promote reconciliation and improve local infrastructure over the next three years.

Co-designed by Mid Ulster District Council and the PEACEPLUS Partnership Board, the initiative will deliver targeted support, addressing anti-poverty efforts, culture, heritage and arts, health and wellbeing, disability advocacy and young people’s entrepreneurship and skills development.

A multi-sports activity programme will provide inclusive sporting opportunities, while a women’s community leadership and Empowerment Programme will foster greater female representation in decision-making.

Historical project

A key historical project will enhance cross-border and cross-community engagement through the shared heritage of the O’Neill and O’Donnell clans, reinforcing Tyrone’s deep historical connections.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Reimaging Programme and the new Nature Reserve and Biodiversity Eco-site at Traad Point, on the shores of Lough Neagh, will offer educational and interactive environmental experiences, benefiting around 1,000 people annually.

At the launch in Pomeroy Forest, First Minister Michelle O’Neill highlighted the initiative’s transformative potential.

“This programme will support reconciliation and strengthen understanding between communities. It is heartening to see so many groups in my home county of Tyrone working together for a shared future.”

Cllr John McNamee, chair of the Mid Ulster PEACEPLUS Partnership, emphasised the programme’s grassroots approach.

“Designed by local people with firsthand experience of the issues, this plan will bring real and lasting benefits to communities across Tyrone.”

With projects spanning economic development, cultural heritage, environmental sustainability, and social cohesion, the PEACEPLUS funding represents a significant investment in Tyrone’s future, ensuring a lasting positive impact for generations to come.