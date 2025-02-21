First Minister says she will not be travelling to White House

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she will not be attending St Patrick’s celebrations this year because of President Trump’s stance on Palestine.

Ms O’Neill joined Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald in Dublin this morning to announce no one from their party would be travelling to the White House for the events.

“As First Minister, I’ve decided not to attend the White House events this year,” said the Mid Ulster MLA.

“The US President’s comments on forced expulsion of the Palestinian people of Gaza cannot be ignored.

“I will continue to engage with senior figures in the US for peace and economic growth.

“In the future, when our children and grandchildren ask us what we did while the Palestinian people endured unimaginable suffering, I will say I stood firmly on the side of humanity.”