First Minister will not attend St Patrick’s events in White House

FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she will not be attending this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the White House.

Ms O’Neill today said she would not be attending next month’s celebrations due to ‘the situation in the Gaza Strip and West Bank’.

She did not attend the St Patrick’s events in the White House last year for the same reason.

“I deeply value the historic relationship between Ireland and the United States, and I remain committed to working with U.S. figures to strengthen our peace and grow our economy,” said the First Minister in a statement.

“However, despite the hopes and promise offered by the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, horrific Israeli military attacks continue.

“I cannot and will not look away from systematic human rights abuses and flagrant breaches of international law by Israel.

“It is my responsibility as a political leader to stand firmly on the side of humanity.”