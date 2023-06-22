First sod cut for new £35m Holy Trinity College building

A MAJOR milestone in the progress towards a new £35 million building for Holy Trinity College in Cookstown has been reached with the cutting of the first sod.

The special ceremony took place at the school on Thursday and was attended by the Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin, First Minister Designate, Michelle O’Neill and the Department of Education permanent secretary, John Smith.

Also in attendance were the Board of Governors at the school, Foundation members, the main sponsors and members of the local community.

In what was a momentous occasion for the whole of Cookstown and the Mid-Ulster aream, the Foundation Director, Peter Canavan urged more progress on the major project in the time ahead.

First Minister Designate, Michelle O’Neill, said the huge investment would ‘completely transform’ Holy Trinity College and ensure that the young people would have access to modern and world class facilities.

“This landmark day in the future of the school belongs to each and every staff member, parent, pupil and the wider local community, who worked with education and resilience over many years to bring this amazing project to fruition,” she added.

“All our schools deserve world class facilities to create the best possible opportunities for our young people to prosper in life and I am committed to working together with all parties to ensure that.”