Five councils along route of A5 seeking meeting with Ministers

KEY officials from the five local authorities along the route of the proposed A5 dual-carriageway have held a meeting in Omagh aimed at co-ordinating their approach to supporting the delivery of the major project.

The chairs, mayors and chief executives of Fermanagh and Omagh, Mid-Ulster and Derry City and Strabane Councils, as well as Donegal and Monaghan County Councils discussed how they can join forces to promote plans for the £1.7 billion project.

Now they are to seek further meetings with the Taoiseach, Michael Martin, the North-South Ministerial Council, the Dublin Government’s Roads Minister, Dara O’Brien and Stormont’s Infrastrructure Minister, Liz Kimmins.

The event was chaired by the chair of Fermanagh and Omagh Council, Barry McElduff. He said it was an important step in further developing the links between each of the local authorities.

“This is an initiative to bring together civic leaders of the councils impacted by the A5. It is great to see that they have all come here to take stock of where the A5 campaign is, and renewing our advocacy in relation to the road,” Mr McElduff said.

“We have looked back at the High Court judgement, and examined what has happened over the past 18 years in relation to the A5. It is also important to examine road safety, connectivity, economic development and the positive impact of the A4 when it was completed.

“It is important that we maintained the momentum of this. As a community, we are angry about the delays in the A5 and we want our voices to be heard at the highest level. There is a responsibility for us to reflect the views of the people living in our areas.

“Our aim is to secure meetings with the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and the two ministers with responsibility for roads, as well as the North-South Ministerial Council.”