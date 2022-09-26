This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Fivemiletown man appears in court charged with attempted murder

  • 26 September 2022
Fivemiletown man appears in court charged with attempted murder
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 26 September 2022
Less than a minute

Related articles:

Strike at Mid Ulster Council is over after pay deal agreed BREAKING: Two people to be prosecuted over Greenvale deaths Omagh St Enda’s members gather for prayers in clubrooms 300k now living in districts covering historic Tyrone

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY