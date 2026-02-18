Fivemiletown school’s new club aims to promote technology skills

A Fivemiletown school has received £1,000 to set up a new breakfast club which teaches pupils about technology.

Fivemiletown Primary School & Nursery in Co. Tyrone has received the money from Tesco through its Stronger Starts scheme to launch a new Toast & Technology club.

Running every school morning from 8am, the club gives children the chance to enjoy a warm, nutritious breakfast before taking part in fun Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities.

The funding has enabled the school to purchase new technology and learning resources.

“Through carefully planned, play-based activities, children are developing key skills such as curiosity, creativity, resilience and critical thinking, which are all vital foundations for future learning,” said the school’s principal Florence Pryce.

“The school would like to sincerely thank Tesco Stronger Starts for making this project possible. This funding is already having a meaningful impact on children’s learning experiences and opportunities.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help schools like the Fivemiletown Primary School & Nursery.

“Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”