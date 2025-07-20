Yellow weather warning issued for Tyrone

THE MET office has issued a warning for potential lightning and flooding in Tyrone later today.

A yellow warning has been issued for Tyrone, Fermanagh and Derry from 12pm until 8pm, with an expected rainfall of 20-40mm in certain areas.

A statement from the Met Office said, “Scattered heavy showers and a few thunderstorms are expected during Sunday.

Advertisement

“Rainfall amounts will vary from place to place but in some locations 20-40 mm is possible within a couple of hours.

“Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard, but lightning strikes and hail are also possible.”

They continued, “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you find yourself outside during a lightning event, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”