A PROPOSAL to build four houses on a brownfield site near Killyclogher has sparked concerns over potential flooding in the adjacent cemetery at St Mary’s Church.

Despite objections from local residents, Cappagh Parish, and NI Water, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has granted permission for the development, subject to conditions. The key issue raised by objectors is the risk of stormwater run-off affecting graves in the churchyard, as the site slopes towards the cemetery’s south-west boundary.

Cappagh Parish has urged the council to ensure that water is not allowed to enter the graveyard. The parish itself had previously been granted approval to extend the cemetery onto the land now allocated for housing.

More than 30 objections were submitted, including one from Maura McStay, a local resident, who expressed concerns for her daughter with special needs. She highlighted safety risks due to increased traffic on an already narrow road.

“This plan will directly impact my daughter, who attends college daily and has activities every evening,” she wrote. “The proposed access point is on a tight corner where we already have to mount the pavement when two vehicles pass. Her safety is my priority.”

The council approved the development with conditions, including a requirement to halt work above sub-floor level until a suitable drainage solution is agreed upon. Additionally, safe site access must be ensured for road users.

The planning agent for the development argued that the project represents a sustainable use of urban land and aligns with the character of the area. The company submitted an updated site layout, including details of the proposed drainage system, before approval was granted.