FODC aware of unauthorised bonfire in Omagh

In a statement released by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) earlier today, a spokesperson for the organisation said they were aware of an unauthorised bonfire on Council land at Riverview in Omagh.

The council said that they have a policy of ‘no bonfires on council land or property’ at any time of the year. The council also stated that they sought to seek a solution with ‘community representatives’ in the area; however, one could not be found.

A spokesperson for FODC said, “Fermanagh & Omagh District Council is aware of an unauthorised bonfire on Council land at Riverview in Omagh. This site is located in a residential area, and the presence of an unauthorised bonfire raises serious health and safety concerns for nearby residents, including risks of fire and injury. In addition, bonfires can cause significant environmental damage.

“As a council, our primary concern is for public safety and the health and welfare of our citizens and their property. We consider this bonfire to be a risk to both public safety and to Council and private property. Anyone attending the bonfire does so in this context and entirely at their own risk.”

The spokesperson added, “The Council recognises and respects the cultural significance bonfires hold for parts of the community. We work with all communities across our district throughout the year and are keen to promote community-led festivals and celebrations.

“The Council has a policy of ‘no bonfires on Council land or property’ at any time of the year. Over the past number of months the Council has engaged extensively with community representatives in the area and stakeholders to facilitate a solution that complies with Council policy. Unfortunately, in spite of our best efforts, no resolution has been found. The Council will continue to work to resolve this matter.”