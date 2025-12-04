Fond memories of Fintona man who loved ‘wheeling and dealing’

A FINTONA ‘wheeler and dealer’ has been remembered for his adventurous spirit.

Kevin Kelly passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital last Thursday (November 27), surrounded by his family.

He was the beloved son of the late Michael and Maisie, cherished brother of Sean (Irene), Maureen Magee (late Eddie), Philip (late Betty) and Bernadette (late Seamus) and a loving and devoted uncle to his 13 nephews and nieces. At his requiem mass at St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, Parish Priest Fr Seán Mulligan reflected on Mr Kelly’s upbringing in Fintona.

“Kevin was born on October 2, 1953, the second eldest of five children to Michael and Maisie. He grew up on the family farm on the Carryglass Road and attended the local primary school before moving to the then newly-opened St John’s Secondary School.

“After finishing school Kevin went to work on the building sites in Dublin where he worked for John Boyle Construction of Belcoo.”

Fr Mulligan continued, “Following the death of his dad, Michael, in 1987, Kevin returned home to take over the family farm along with his two wee Jack Russell dogs – Buddy and Holly.

“He had his own lorry, and he enjoyed taking trips down to Carlow and New Ross in Wexford to buy hay and straw, which he would the sell up North for a wee profit.

“Kevin loved wheeling and dealing, and so he loved going to marts, horse fairs and antique auctions. He had a great eye for a bargain and was a great judge of an animal, whether it was a horse, Shetland pony or a cow,” said Fr Mulligan.

“He had a great appetite for adventure and was up for anything, often at a short notice. This spirit took him the length and breath of Ireland and also on a couple of foreign holidays.

“Kevin faced his greatest challenge over the pervious nine months when he was diagnosed with his illness. But he faced his illness with great courage and fortitude, which was no surprise to his family and friends, who knew the deep inner strength that Kevin possessed,” said Fr Mulligan.

Following the Mass, Mr Kelly’s remains were interred in the adjoining cemetery.