Former councillor donates £13,000 to cancer charity
A WELL-known former Omagh councillor has donated more than £13,000 to a local cancer charity.
Johnny McLaughlin MBE, who was a long-serving independent member on Omagh District Council, raised the massive amount for Care for Cancer over a nine-month period.
A total of £13,140 was donated by people who attended Mr McLaughlin’s consultant advice agency in George’s Street, Omagh from August 2021 to last month.
The former independent councillor would like to thank everyone who contributed to this worthy cause, as he says there is an ever-growing need for Care for Cancer services.
Mr McLaughlin is also a committee member for the local charity.
