Former ‘eyesore’ Strabane flats being transformed into new homes

REPRESENTATIVES from the Lisnafin Ardnalee Trust have expressed their elation at the rate of progress, which has seen a previously derelict block of flats undergo a complete transformation.

Those representatives recently visited the Lisnafin Park site, where work is currently underway on the innovative, energy-efficient project, which will see the completion of six new social housing units intended for over-55s with assisted living needs, including one configured to be disability accessible.

Upgrades to the flats include a new state-of-the-art heating system, installed by McCusker Contracts Ltd just in time for the incoming colder months, along with solar panelling.

Advertisement

Welcoming the news was Cllr Paul Gallagher, who has been championing the development for a number of years. He commented, “This development has been on the go for at least seven years and anyone to whom I have spoken is absolutely over the moon.

“The flats have been an eyesore in Lisnafin for a long time, with many nearby residents unable to take pride in their own homes. This development frees up valuable assets in terms of housing for the local area and brings a sense of pride back which should be warmly welcomed.”

Camillus Quinn of the Trust added, “Our committee are delighted with the progress to date. These flats have been unoccupied for years and have been an eye sore. On completion they are going to be state of the art, fit for purpose facilities which will positively impact on the local community for many years to come.”

Jonathan Kyle, Housing Executive Project Manager, said, “It was great to welcome members from the community on site, talk them through the plans and explain what they can expect to see happening over the incoming months.

*During their time with us our visitors observed external wall insulation being installed at the building, which is crucial in terms of the efficiency of the sustainable heating system soon to be installed, as it is one of the main measures added to improve the fabric performance. This is an innovative system where heat is extracted from the earth through a series of boreholes and transferred to the properties for space and water heating.”

The development is expected to be completed by the end of the year.