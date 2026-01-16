Tributes paid to popular Killyclogher man Enda McCaul

A FORMER hospital maintenance worker, remembered for his ‘decent and straightforward’ way of life, was laid to rest in Killyclogher at the weekend.

Enda McCaul passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on January 7, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband of Mona, a devoted father to Garry (Andrea), Justin and the late Connor, and a cherished grandfather to Aoife, Orla and Aisling.

Enda was also a much-loved brother of Hugo, Mary Gillespie and Sheila McLaughlin, and was predeceased by his brothers Paddy, Dermot, Francie, John, Donal and Edmund.

At his Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, Parish Priest Rev Kevin McElhennon reflected on Enda’s life, his interests and his open, non-judgemental nature.

“He played snooker with his father and brothers, and in later years that was replaced by indoor bowls, which he played alongside Mona and Micky Mulligan,” Fr McElhennon said.

“Enda played all over Tyrone, Fermanagh and Donegal – in venues ranging from parish halls to Orange halls. It never mattered to Enda where the competition was held.

“He took people as he found them.”

A joiner by trade, Enda enjoyed working with his hands. After a period working in Dublin and Belfast, he returned home to Killyclogher in the 1970s and went on to work for many years in the maintenance department at Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital.

Following his retirement, Enda and Mona enjoyed five happy years travelling to a caravan site on the shores of Lough Ree in Athlone. In later years, they moved to a site in Enniskillen, where they spent a further decade boating on Lough Erne.

Fr McElhennon also spoke of Enda’s resilience in the face of illness.

“Over the past few years Enda faced health challenges, including cancer, sight loss and hearing loss, but he never complained and never made a fuss… he just got on with life,” he said.

“He spent four-and-a-half weeks in the South West Acute Hospital, where he fought until the very end. Peacefully and without pain, surrounded by his family, he closed his eyes and went to sleep in the Lord.”

Following the Mass, Enda was interred in the adjoining cemetery at St Mary’s Church.