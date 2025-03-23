Former House of the Year finalist near Omagh up for sale

A former House of the Year finalist near Omagh has been put up for sale.

The converted former Leap Mill building is one of the most stunning homes in the local area.

It was a finalist on BBC NI House of the Year 2010, shortlisted for the UK Civic Trust Awards and also a finalist in the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors 2013 Awards.

Advertisement

The house is being sold for offers over £445,000.

The sales details outlines the history of the building.

“This beautifully restored property has a unique and interesting history which stems back to 1760, when the original mill building was constructed. Later in 1848, the property was extended with both the Turf House and Barn being constructed.

“At this time it is presumed that the property was owned by a Mr Harvey and was noted in the notice for sale as ‘consisting of corn mill and Drying Kiln, Stone Built and Slated, Shed with CL Roof and Store House. This is quite an attractive property and has been widely known in past years in the corn milling business, and with a small outlay could be easily set going again.’

“The subject property then exchanged into the current vendors family in 1949, and at this time, parts of the mill building were sold.

“The Turf House was used by farmers to dry their corn or barley, and the barn was used to dry grain and then it would be taken to the Mill to be ground.

Advertisement

“The Mill buildings were retired in the 1960s and lay vacant but were frequently visited by the family or locals for summer bathing and hunting for driftwood.

“The current vendor bought the property from a family member in 2003. The sympathetic restoration started shortly after the purchase and was finished by 2008.

“The property featured in many newspaper articles showcasing the renovation works as well as featuring in Image Interiors Magazine and being shortlisted for BBC Home of the Year in 2010.”