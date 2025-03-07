Former Omagh music director denies sexually assaulting child

AT LEAST eight witnesses are expected in the case of a former music teacher accused of sexually assaulting a female child.
David Baxter, 65, of Killadeas Road, Lisnarick, Fermanagh, is accused of sexually touching a child, aged under 13, on an unknown date between February 1 and April 30, 2018.
Baxter denies the charge and is due to contest the case at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on March 11.
He is the former director of Omagh Music Society (OMS), but stepped down from the role when the allegations against him first emerged.
During a short court hearing this week, a representative from the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said there would be at least four prosecution witnesses in the case.
Defence barrister for Baxter, Gráinne McAnaney, said there would also be at least four defence witnesses giving evidence. This will include the defendant himself.
No details of the alleged offence were disclosed to the court.
Baxter is a former teacher and head of music at Erne Erne Integrated College, Enniskillen. He retired in 2019.
