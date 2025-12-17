Former Omagh teacher passed on love of language to his pupils

THE death of Malachy McNamee has deprived the wider Omagh area of a gifted educator whose lifelong devotion to the Irish language, history and cultural heritage inspired generations of students and adult learners alike.

Sixmilecross native Mr McNamee was one of a family of 15, including four sets of twins. He attended Aughnaglea Primary School just outside the village, before attending Omagh CBS and then Queen’s University in Belfast.

He had a gift for languages and learned Latin, Spanish and, of course, Irish.

Mourners at his funeral in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, heard how he passed on that love of language to countless pupils during his years teaching Irish at Omagh CBS, as well as to the wider community through classes at the Strule Arts Centre and other venues.

“The majority of his years were spent teaching Irish in the Christian Brothers, although he taught elsewhere as well. He was thorough and caring, and his pupils benefited from both,” the priest at his funeral said.

Mr McNamee met his wife, Alice, at a dance in the Patrician Hall in Carrickmore.

The couple had one son, Fergal, and their home was grounded in faith and prayer. In more recent years he enjoyed time with his daughter-in-law, Elaine, and grandchildren Abigail and Imogen.

“Malachy made time for people and gathered friends at every stages of his life.

“He enjoyed learning through cultural heritage courses and Irish language classes.

“ He loved to travel to the Gaeltacht, or further afield including several trips to the United States.

“Wherever he went he engaged warmly with people and made a genuine effort to be a respectful and interested visitor. Music was a big part of his life and he loved to sing.”

A lifelong pioneer, Malachy had a love for his country and a deeper love for his friends and family.

“The good that Malachy has done is not wasted,” the priest said.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Barry McElduff, described Mr McNamee as a ‘brilliant man and a gem of a teacher’.

“He was my A-level Irish teacher in the mid-1980s at Omagh CBS.

“I followed him to the Strule Arts Centre classes nearly 40 years later to learn from him again,” Mr McElduff said.

“Malachy had an amazing knowledge and an endless well of rich phrases and idioms. We are all the poorer for his passing.”

The son of James and Kathleen, and husband of the late Alice, Malachy is survived by his son, Fergal (Elaine), and grandchildren Abigail and Imogen.

He is survived by his brother, Will, and is predeceased by his brothers and sisters Peggy, Packie, Peter, Brendan, Jack, Phyllis, Frank, Matt, Gussy, Michael, Gerry, Patricia and Harry.