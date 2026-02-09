Former Orange Order chief presents £16,000 to charity

A TYRONE man who led the Orange Order for 15 years has presented a £16,000 cheque to Huntington’s Disease Association Northern Ireland (HDANI).

Edward Stevenson, from Ardstraw, recently stepped down as Grand Master of the Orange Order, a role he has held since 2011.

During his final year in office, Mr Stevenson selected Huntington’s Disease Association Northern Ireland as his nominated charity for 2025.

Representatives from HDANI were recently welcomed to the Orange Order’s Belfast headquarters at Schomberg House, where they received the substantial donation.

The funds were raised through collections at a wide range of Orange events held throughout the year, including the Balmoral Show, A Joyful Noise, sporting fixtures and a gala dinner.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr Stevenson highlighted the importance of supporting research into the condition.

“Huntington’s disease is an often-overlooked, debilitating neurological condition which, as yet, has no known cure,” he said.

"The Orange family has once again shown its generosity, and I am delighted that these funds will be used to support the invaluable ongoing research into this disease."

Huntington’s disease is a hereditary neurological disorder that affects movement, cognition and behaviour, and places a significant emotional and practical burden on individuals and families.

Richard Hamilton, speaking on behalf of HDANI, expressed his appreciation for the donation and the support shown throughout the year.

“I am delighted to receive this most generous donation from the members of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland,” he said.

“We sincerely thank them for their support and generosity.”

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Grand Master of the Orange Institution, Harold Henning, has announced that Dementia NI will be his nominated charity for 2026, with fundraising efforts planned throughout the coming year.

Further information on Huntington’s disease and the work of HDANI is available at www.hdani.org.uk.