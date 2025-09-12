Former priest McEntee was a ‘child predator’, say police

A former Tyrone priest jailed today for abusing young boys has been described as a ‘child predator’ by police.

Patrick McEntee (71), formerly from Dromore, was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court.

The offending related to abuse carried out while McEntee was a teacher at St Michael’s College in Enniskillen, dating back to the late 1970s and involving boys aged 11-17.

The assaults took place in his private quarters, where he inappropriately touched the boys.

His Honour, Judge Richard Greene KC, today described McEntee as a ‘predatory paedophile’ who kept a ‘dark unseen’ side away from his public persona during his time as a priest.

Judge Greene noted McEntee’s lack of remorse by denying the offences and plans to appeal the convictions, citing further trauma suffered by the victims.

Noting the ex-priest’s age and health difficulties, Judge Greene imposed a total sentence of seven years, with a term of license to be served following release.

McEntee was further ordered to sign the sex offenders register and bannered from working with children and vulnerable adults.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Meehan said: “McEntee is a child predator who used his position to take advantage of young boys who trusted him.

“He is a highly manipulative individual who was able to offend in plain sight and preyed on the innocence of his victims.”

The PSNI officer urged victims of abuse to come forward.

“It is often incredibly difficult for young children to raise the alarm when an adult they trust targets them in such a way and this is why we are seeing more people coming forward as adults. To break the silence of trauma after so long is to be commended. It takes immense bravery.

“The passage of time has no bearing, we can and will still listen to you, support you and show you respect. We work hard to bring offenders before the courts, including those who may believe they have ‘got away with it’.

“Child abuse cannot continue in Northern Ireland and the offending that has happened in the past needs brought to light. If you have been a victim of child abuse, it’s never too late to tell someone and report to us.”