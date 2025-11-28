Former teacher withdraws appeal against sexual assault conviction

A FORMER school teacher has withdrawn an appeal against his conviction for sexually assaulting one of his pupils.

David Baxter (66), from Killadeas Road, Lisnarick, withdrew his appeal against conviction at the County Court in Omagh today.

He was convicted in March of sexually assaulting the child during his work as a teacher at Enre Intergrated College in Enniskillen.

The sexual assault dates back to 2018.

After he was found guilty, Baxter was sentenced to four-and-a-half months in prison, and imposed a five year Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Baxter subsequently lodged an appeal against both his conviction and sentence.

The withdrawal of the appeal against his conviction followed a lengthy hearing on Wednesday where the victim’s evidence was cross-examined.

Defence counsel Grainne McAnaney said this morning that following ‘a significant consultation’ Baxter wished to withdraw his appeal against his conviction.

She asked the court to affirm the conviction of the Magistrates Court.

However, Baxter still plans to appeal his sentence, which will be heard later today.

The hearing continues.