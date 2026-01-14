Popular Tyrone priest was once a Trivial Pursuit champion

A SUCCESSFUL spell as a competitive Trivial Pursuit player and a strong enthusiasm for athletics were among the many interests enjoyed by Father Eugene Hasson during his years serving as a priest in West Tyrone.

In 1987, while a curate in Drumragh Parish, Fr Hasson, who died yesterday at the age of 70, was part of a three-person team that scooped the £3,000 jackpot at the Northern Ireland finals of Trivial Pursuit, held in aid of the British Leprosy Relief Association.

Entering the competition under the team name ‘AmadeusIII’, Fr Hasson joined Monica Baxter from Strathroy and Niall Brown from Dromore in the Belfast final, where they overcame six other teams following a series of regional heats.

“It was all very enjoyable and the proceeds went to a worthy cause,” Fr Hasson said at the time.

Away from quiz competitions, Fr Hasson was also a committed runner. He completed two marathons and was a keen supporter of the Greencastle Five Mile Road Race.

Paying tribute, organisers of the event recalled his enjoyment of the challenge posed by Conways Hill, noting that he always felt a deep sense of pride on conquering the climb.

“Fr Hasson was a friend to all here in Greencastle, and he didn’t forget us when he was moved on,” they said. “Likewise, we never forgot him, and as we mark his passing to eternal life, we are grateful for the many memories shared over the years.”

Tributes have also been paid by schools and organisations Fr Hasson supported throughout his ministry.

Loreto Omagh said it was ‘very grateful’ for his spiritual guidance and unwavering support, while CBS Omagh remembered him for his faith and the care he showed to so many.

Omagh St Enda’s said Fr Hasson had recently helped re-dedicate their hall, while Drumragh Sarsfields spoke of a ‘strong and enduring association’ with the priest. Tattyreagh St Patrick’s described him as a ‘good friend’ to the club.

Parishioners of St Columba’s Church of Ireland said they were ‘deeply saddened’ by his passing and offered their prayerful support to Drumragh Parish as it mourns the loss of ‘a man of sincere devotion and deep faithfulness’.