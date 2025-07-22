Fortnightly event to replace closed Halifax branch in Omagh

A new ‘Community Banker’ service is to be offered in Omagh by a building society which recently closed its local branch.

The closure of the Halifax branch in Omagh was one of 61 across the company’s portfolio in the UK.

Now, instead of a permanent base, Halifax will be offering a fortnightly service in Omagh Library.

The first event, which will be held every second Thursday, will be held on July 31 from 9am to 4pm.

The initiative has been welcomed by local Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley.

“I wrote to Halifax requesting a Community Banker service following the closure of their Omagh branch,” she said.

“Many constituents had contacted me, requesting the need for people to continue to be able to access walk-in banking services, as the closest Halifax branch was now in Derry and not everyone is able to use or avail of online services

“While the trend is towards increasing digital banking, for some customers this is not convenient or possible and for rural communities, important services are disappearing.

“Halifax have responded to my request to confirm that they will now have a Community Banker every second Thursday.

“Sinn Féin would like to see a future banking forum so that policy makers, banks and other stakeholders can discuss issues including banking in a digital age and how banks and other service providers can best respond to serve customers and communities that rely on their services.”