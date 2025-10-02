BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Four men taken to hospital after ‘medical emergency’ in Strabane

  • 2 October 2025
FOUR men have been taken to hospital following what has described as a ‘medical emergency’ in Strabane.

Police were alerted to the incident at a house in the Derry Road area of the town this morning.

They say they are content that the cause of the emergency has been identified and that there is no risk to any other members of the public.

Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

