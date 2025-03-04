Four men to face trial in connection with Tyrone kidnapping case

FOUR Tyrone men are set to stand trial over alleged kidnapping and assault charges.

At a preliminary enquiry at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, the case was sent forward to Crown Court.

Cahill Maguire, 28, of Divis Crescent, Newtownstewart, Aaron McNulty, 27, of Davies Road, Newtownstewart, Emmett Maguire, 25, of Davis Crescent, Newtownstewart, and Brendan McShane, 31, of Garag Hill, Castlederg, are accused of kidnapping and seriously assaulting the same victim on October 10, 2022.

Aaron Maguire and Cahill McNulty also face criminal damage charges, while Emmett Maguire is further charged with dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, criminal damage, and two counts of failing to stop for police.

A previous court hearing was told the alleged victim was dragged from his home, forced into a van, and assaulted as it was driven to various locations before being abandoned, badly injured. A passer-by found him and called an ambulance.

Police later spotted the van in Strabane, but it refused to stop and continued to Hillsborough, where the driver fled before being detained.

The Public Prosecution Service confirmed there was a case to answer. None of the defendants responded to the charges or submitted written evidence.

Three were released on £500 bail, while McShane remains in custody.

All four will appear at Dungannon Crown Court on March 25.