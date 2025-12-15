Four more Tyrone areas to get English-Irish street signs

FOUR more streets in Tyrone will soon have English-Irish street signs erected.

There was overwhelming support from residents for such provision in three of the streets in question, and a mixed response in Richmond Hill, Ballygawley, with only 53 per cent in favour.

Survey letters were sent to the residents of Richmond Hill by Mid Ulster District Council on October 14. In all, 90 survey letters were sent, with 38 returned.

A total of 19 replies were in favour of bilingual signage, while 17 were opposed to it, and two replies were deemed invalid.

With 53 per cent of valid returns in favour, Richmond Hill just about met the requirement for bilingual street signs, as a majority of more than 51 per cent of returned replies supporting dual-language street signs was required.

Support for English-Irish street signs was mostly unanimous elsewhere.

On Sluggan Road, Pomeroy, 53 survey letters were issued, with 17 replies in favour, and none against.

Likewise, in Willow Drive, Dungannon, 30 survey letters were sent. All 15 survey letters returned were in favour of English-Irish street signs.

In Church Heights, Cookstown, there was no unanimity; however, support for such a move was very strong.

In all, 51 survey letters were issued, with 13 returned. Nine replies were in favour, one against, and three were deemed invalid, translating into a 90 per cent majority in favour.

Meanwhile, residents are currently being surveyed at Millrace Avenue, Dungannon; Ivy Terrace, Donaghmore; Main Street, Coalisland; and Lough Grove, Ballyronan.

Requests have also been received for surveys to be conducted at Knocknagin Road, Desertmartin; Kingarve Road, Dungannon; and Chestnut Grove, Aughnacloy.