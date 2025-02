Four people were rescued from a house fire in Dungannon last night.

The blaze broke out in a property at Cunninghams Lane and the alarm was raised around 8.30pm.

Police and fire crews quickly arrived on the scene.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said four people were led to safety by PSNI officers who were the first on the scene.

Several of the officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

It is understood there were more people in the house at the time of the fire but they managed to get out of the property safely.

“Crews using breathing apparatus and jets extinguished the fire and gave first aid,” added the NIFRS spokesperson.

“The cause is being investigated.”

The fire was quickly extinguished but the house was badly damaged.

The PSNI had last night asked people to avoid the area.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson later confirmed a number of officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Cunninghams Lane was closed during the operation last night but has since reopened.