This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Fr McAleer returns to duties as priest in Donaghmore

  • 16 September 2022
Fr McAleer returns to duties as priest in Donaghmore
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 16 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Tyrone priest to retire as clerical changes announced Omagh woman ‘steps’ up for MS PSNI move to search new area of Tyrone reservoir Strike at Mid Ulster Council is over after pay deal agreed

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY