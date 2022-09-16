Fr McAleer returns to duties as priest in Donaghmore

Tyrone priest, Fr Gerard McAleer, has this week returned to his duties in the Parish of Donaghmore, four years after he voluntarily stepped aside.

In October 2018, the Beragh-born priest left the parish over what have since been proved to be ‘unsubstantiated’ allegations.

The nature of the allegations has never been released.

The Archdiocese of Armagh has this week said that Fr McAleer had not been prosecuted.

They added that their own conclusions were that the safeguarding concerns against Fr McAleer were groundless.

“Following full investigation by the relevant authorities, no prosecution for any matter was taken with regard to Fr McAleer,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.

“We then initiated the Church processes that are required in such instances, and these have also concluded that the case against Fr McAleer is unsubstantiated.

“Fr McAleer can, therefore, immediately return to full and complete ministry as a priest in the Archdiocese of Armagh.

“This has been a difficult time for all involved, and we offer our prayers for all concerned.

“The Archdiocese of Armagh continues to recommend anyone who has suffered abuse of any kind to report it immediately to the local Health and Social Care Trust, and to the PSNI in Northern Ireland, or to Tusla and An Garda Siochana in the Republic of Ireland.”

COACH

A native of Beragh, Fr McAleer, has also been deeply involved in the GAA. He helped alongside Mickey Harte to coach Tyrone Minors, U-21s and seniors to their historic

first ever senior All-Ireland successes.

Ordained more than 40 years ago, he was also principal of St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon, and had been in Donaghmore for a number of years prior to stepping down in the autumn of 2018.

During that time, he was instrumental behind the major refurbishment of the historic St Patrick’s Church in the town.