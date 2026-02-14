Father Sean Mulligan installed as parish priest of Donacavey

A KEY of St Lawrence’s Church in Fintona was among the symbolic items presented to Fr Sean Mulligan during his installation as parish priest of Donacavey.

Larry Duffy, Bishop of the Diocese of Clogher, was the chief celebrant at the ceremony, which saw St Lawrence’s Church filled to capacity for the occasion.

During his homily, Bishop Duffy thanked Fr Sean for his generosity in accepting the role of parish priest.

He described him as a man of faith with a generous heart, who shows particular care for people in need, especially the sick and the elderly. The bishop also reminded parishioners that the role of parish priest carries significant responsibility and asked for their continued support. He concluded by praying that Fr Sean would be blessed with good health, strong faith and a giving heart.

Speaking on behalf of the parishioners, Michael Donnelly thanked Bishop Duffy for celebrating what he described as a beautiful and poignant Mass and said the parish was truly blessed to have Sean Mulligan as parish priest. He reflected on the leadership Fr Sean has shown since first arriving in the parish in 2021.

Quoting St Francis of Assisi – ‘Go preach the Gospel and, if necessary, use words’ – Mr Donnelly said Fr Sean had been the personification of action, describing him as quiet and humble, with a workmanlike commitment to his pastoral and sacramental duties.

“From reaching out to young people, our future generations, through the John Bosco Oratory, to the practical desire to build upon the structure and aesthetics of our graveyards and our beautiful church, your determination to do things right, to do things well, and to do things for the people of this parish is breath-taking,” he said.

Mr Donnelly described the installation as a milestone day in the history of the parish, affirming the leadership Fr Sean has already shown during his time in Donacavey.