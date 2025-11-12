Free Christmas crochet workshop being held in Omagh

IF creating Christmas crafts is on your Santa wishlist, then fear not as the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh has you sorted.

Due to popular demand, the ‘chat and crochet’ workshop is back.

Join the gang for a four-week, free crochet workshop, which runs every Thursday from November 20 to Thursday, December 11 at 11am for two hours. If you’re new to crochet, come along and try it out; there will be hooks and wool provided.

If you’re already working on a piece, why not bring it along and have a natter as you crochet.

Spaces are limited, so pre-booking is essential.

Or how about you learn to design and create your own beautiful, natural Christmas wreath?

Using fresh foliage and embellishments, tutor Sharyn Kelly will expertly guide you through the process.

Perfect for adding a seasonal touch to your front door or wall, the two-hour adult workshop, costing £45, will take place on Friday, November 28 beginning at 7pm.

If you would prefer to create your own artificial wreath, Sharyn Kelly is also hosting a workshop for that.

Taking place on Friday, December 5 at 7pm, this adult course also costs £45 and will see you create a keepsake that will last for years to come.

For a family day out, why not create your own snowman on Saturday, December 6 at 10am?

Needle felt and personalise the cutest little snowman from all-natural, carded wool and choose from a vast array of colours of wool tops to wrap him up warmly in a scarf and hat.

All tools and materials provided. Suitable for beginners or those with some experience.

This workshop is perfect for participants aged eight-and-over. However, children must be accompanied by a supervising adult. For one child and one adult, the cost is £30, and for two children and one adult, the cost is £45.