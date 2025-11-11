Free clothing exchange project opens in Strabane

A new free clothing exchange has opened in Strabane, offering vital support for families with young children.

The initiative is led by the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT), in partnership with Strabane Community Project (SCP) and the GP Federation, with backing from the Department for Communities (DFC).

The launch brought parents together in a warm, celebratory atmosphere, where laughter and conversation filled the café.

Families explored clothing racks, chatted with health visitors, and enjoyed refreshments, while learning about the range of wraparound services available to support them long-term.

Speaking at the launch, Western Trust Health Visitor Karen Brown, based at Riverside Practice, said, “We are thrilled to launch the HiVe Baby Hub and free Clothing Exchange at Grass Roots Social Supermarket. This initiative will support families with children aged 0–5 years, offering nappies, baby and family toiletries for a nominal fee, as well as a free clothing exchange.

“Families can be referred by health visitors, family nurses, social workers or can self-refer directly at Grass Roots.”

Ursula Doherty, from Strabane Community Project, added, “We are accepting donations of new baby hygiene products, nappies, and clothing in good condition, which can be dropped off at Grass Roots. We want to extend a huge thank you to the local community and businesses for their generous support.”

Following its successful debut, plans are in motion to expand the Hub across the Sperrin and Derg districts, aiming to reach as many families as possible, especially those in rural areas with limited access to baby essentials and services.

For more information or to arrange a donation or referral, contact Karen Brown at 07825 125741 or Grass Roots at 028 71414142.