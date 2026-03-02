Free courses in Tyrone next week to teach life-saving skills

TWO free courses teaching life-saving skills are being held in Tyrone next week.

The cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillator training courses are being run by the Mid Ulster Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

The first course will be held at Ranfurly House in Dungannon from 7pm to 9pm on Monday, March 9.

The following day, a course will be held at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown, again from 7pm to 9pm.

The PCSP is also holding a course at the Bridewell Centre in Magherafelt on Wednesday, March 11, also from 7pm to 9pm.

The maximum number of attendees at each event is 24.

Spaces are expected to fill up fast and anyone who would like to take part is asked to call 03000 132 132 Ext. 24616 or 077 3336 4734.

Places can also be booked by emailing pcsp@midulstercouncil.org.

The deadline for booking a place on a course is 5pm on Friday, March 6.