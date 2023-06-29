Fresh inquest ordered into murder of Trillick councillor

#THE Attorney General has ordered a fresh inquest into the murder of Trillick councillor, Patsy Kelly almost 50 years ago.

Last month, the North’s Attorney General, Dame Brenda King, refused calls from the Kelly family and their legal representatives to have a new inquest into the brutal murder in 1974.

But now that decision has been reversed, just days after the High Court directed that the family should be informed of the new decision.

Theresa Kelly, widow of Patsy, said that they had waited a long time for the new Inquest to be granted.

“We are over the moon by this decision. Patsy was someone with a great sense of humour, and a great father. Hopefully, with this decision, everyone in the household can begin to live their lives.”

Adrian O’Kane from Patrick Fahy and Company Solicitors in Omagh, who are the legal representatives for the family, said that they would now be immediately asking the Coroner to timetable the Inquest for hearing.

“The opportunity now is real for the truth about Patsy Kelly’s murder to be delivered in Court,” he said.

“This particular request for a fresh Inquest has been ongoing since June 2019, however the campaign for justice has been ongoing for 49 years. It required a Judicial Review heard on Monday, June 26, 2023, to finally compel the Attorney General to accede to this request.”

The Attorney General announced the decision in correspondence with the Presiding Coroner today (Thursday).

Earlier this year, a report from the Police Ombudsman concluded that there had been collusion in the murder of Cllr Kelly.

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley welcomed the news that of the fresh inquest.

Speaking after a ruling by the Attorney General today, the West Tyrone MP said, “News that a fresh inquest will be held into the murder of independent nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly in Trillick is welcome.

“This is the right decision given the damning findings in the Police Ombudsman report on Patsy’s abduction, the levels of cover-up and collusion involved, and the RUC’s failure to properly investigate this brutal murder.

“Today’s decision is testament to the Kelly family who have campaigned for almost five decades with courage and determination to uncover the truth.

“I will continue to stand with Patsy Kelly’s family as they continue with their efforts to achieve truth and justice for their husband and father.”