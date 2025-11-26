Friends of the Earth back campaign against Sperrins wind turbines

A CAMPAIGN against plans to build a windfarm featuring a dozen turbines at a scenic location in the Sperrins is now being backed by Friends of the Earth.

Members of the ‘Save the Moat’ group travelled to Belfast recently to meet with officials from the global environmental organisation, including its director in the North, James Orr.

This meeting came a week after more than 100 people attended a public meeting in Aughabrack to highlight concerns about the windfarm and its potential environmental and health impacts.

Renewable Energy Solutions (RES) are hoping to build the Mullaghclogher Windfarm and the application has been deemed regionally significant by the Department for Infrastructure – which will now have the decision on whether or not to approve the development.

It is expected that a public inquiry into the plans may be required.

Ann Kerlin, from the ‘Save the Moat’ campaign, welcomed the involvement of Friends of the Earth. She said their support was vital as the campaign gathers pace.

“It is very significant for us that Friends of the Earth have decided to support and help us in our campaign,” she said.

“They recognise the huge impact that proposals such as this have on local communities and the fact that people like those in the Save the Moat group need help to oppose plans such as what are being proposed here in north Tyrone.

“There is growing opposition locally to what is being proposed here, and the support of Friends of the Earth will be vital as we move ahead.

“There have already been hundreds of objections submitted by local people and we are receiving support from right across the Sperrins.”

The application for the windfarm was submitted earlier this year by RES Global Renewable Energy Solutions and if granted, could have the capability of powering 86,000 homes and put £3.7 million into the local area in the form of jobs and the use of local services.