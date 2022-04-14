Friends rally to help student on life support

THE parents of a young Polish man from Omagh who is in intensive care in Belfast are keeping a vigil by his bedside as a major fundraising campaign went viral online.

Friends of Jakub Bednarz have now raised over £26,000 in the hope of having him transferred back to his native country for specialised treatment.

Aged 21, Jakub suffered a severe allergic reaction to something he ate. His parents have travelled from Poland to be with him, while three friends from Omagh are hoping that their fundraising efforts will help him receive life-saving treatment.

Meibh and Joe McKinney and Jakub’s girlfriend, Nuala McLarnon, have spoken of the overwhelming response to their GoFundMe page fundraising bid.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald this week, Meibh said they just wanted to do anything they could to help him out.

“Jakub’s close family are with him at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast,” she said.

“He has lived in Omagh since he was two years old, he’s a great man with a great talent for music. Jakub is simply a brilliant and very talented musician.

“What has happened to him has really touched our hearts. If there’s that glimmer of hope, then we’d be willing to do anything possible to help him and his family.

“None of us expected the campaign to go viral. I just can’t believe the response, and we’re just so grateful to everyone for their generosity.”

“We can’t believe the money that has been raised so far. The page was only launched early on Monday morning and within 12 hours the amount donated was over our £20,000 target.

“It just kept rising by the hour and just shows you how much good there is in the world and the kindness and generosity of people.”

The three friends are in close contact with Jakub’s parents, Piotr and Beata, and aunt, who still lives in Omagh. The family had lived in Lambrook until Jakub moved to study in Belfast.

The CBS in Omagh, where Jakub was a student, this week asked for prayers for him to recover from his illness.

The money raised will go towards paying for a medical flight and then Jakub’s treatment in Poland.

A specialist neurosurgeon there believes that Jakub can receive life-saving treatment if he can make the trip.

“We’re hoping that Jakub will soon be stable enough to travel,” added Meibh.

“Jakub suffered a freak allergic reaction to something he had eaten, and then there were all these complications as one thing led to another. He’s still in the ICU in the Royal.

“Our hope is that we will be able to get him transferred to Poland as soon as possible. Everything is happening so quickly now because we didn’t expect to raise the money in such a short space of time.

“It’s a complete shock which meant we hadn’t really spoken about the next move.”

Family friend, Piero Cardarelli, said only a miracle would save Jakub now. He has also set up a GoFundMe page to help bring the 21 year-old back to Poland.

“This story has struck a dagger in my heart as I can’t believe what has happened,” he said.