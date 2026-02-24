First funeral of Moy crash victims to take place tomorrow

THE first funeral of the three victims of the weekend crash near Moy will take place tomorrow.

Conor Quinn, 31, from Derrylaughan, 23-year-old Laura Hoy-Henry, from the Cookstown area, and John Guy, 48, from Keady in County Armagh, died in the three-car collision on the Armagh Road, which happened around 10.20pm on Saturday night.

Many tributes have been paid to the victims of the horrific crash, who had all been travelling in the same car.

John was a father-of-six, Conor had four children and Laura had a young daughter.

Four other people were injured in the collision, with three of them being taken to hospital.

Conor Quinn will be buried tomorrow following 11am Requiem Mass at St Brigid’s Church in Brocagh.

His family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Northland Addiction Treatment Centre in Derry.

Laura will be buried on Thursday following a service at the Church of The Most Holy Trinity in Cookstown.

Funeral arrangements for John have not yet been announced.

Police enquires into the crash are continuing and anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1654 – 21/02/26.