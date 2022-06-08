Funding for painting works in Strabane town centre

Minister Hargey announces funding for Strabane town centre

Up to 36 commercial properties on the Derry Road and Market Street in Strabane are set to benefit from a refresh as Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, announces funding for painting works.

The Department for Communities has awarded funding of almost £100,000 to Derry City and Strabane District Council to deliver the project to enhance shop frontages.

Minister Hargey said, “I’m pleased to support this project which aims to boost the regeneration and development of Strabane town centre. Around 36 commercial properties will benefit from a refresh of shop fronts, increasing their appeal to shoppers and adding to the vitality of the town.

“Our towns and city centres have faced significant challenges in recent times, particularly as a result of the pandemic.

“I am committed to supporting their economic viability as shopping and social hubs and make them great places to shop, work, visit and live.”

Welcoming the project, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said: “This is an important streetscape regeneration initiative in Strabane Town Centre which will greatly improve the overall presentation and appearance of the commercial properties along both streets.

“The work will complement other recent environmental improvement initiatives, including the recently completed Shopfront Enhancement Scheme in the Butcher Street/Church Street area, and supports ongoing efforts to build the local economy after what has been a very challenging time. I would like to thank the Communities Minister for her ongoing support for the long-term regeneration and development of Strabane.”