Fundraising appeal launched for dad and daughter injured in crash

A fundraising campaign has been set up to support the family of a father and daughter seriously injured in a recent crash in Tyrone.

The man and his three-year-old daughter were injured in the two-vehicle collision at Old Loughery Road between Dungannon and Cookstown on February 20.

Tragically, 43-year-old mother-of-seven Leanne Thomas was killed in the crash, which happened shortly before 5pm.

Organisers of the online fundraising campaign say the injured father and daughter are still being treated in hospital.

The appeal has so far raised more than £5,000 for the family.

Many tributes were paid to Ms Thomas following her death.

Police are continuing to investigation the circumstances behind Thursday’s accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1299 20/02/25.