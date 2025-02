The funeral of murder victim Stephen Holmes will take place on Saturday.

Mr Holmes, 31, died on February 8, five days after he had been seriously injured during an attack in Strabane.

Another Strabane man, 31-year-old Dylan McCrossan, appeared in court on February 6 charged with assaulting Mr Holmes.

McCrossan is due before Strabane Magistrates Court again today where the charge he faces will be upgraded to murder.

Meanwhile, Mr Holmes’s family are preparing for his funeral service which will take place at St Mary’s Church, Melmount, on 12 noon on Saturday.

Many tributes have been paid to Mr Holmes following his death last weekend.