Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Dungannon woman who died in New York last week.

Sarah Reid died on February 10 while in the US city with her husband Darren.

The couple had travelled to New York as part of Sarah’s 30th birthday celebrations.

An online fundraising page set up by a family friend has raised almost £72,000 to help with the costs of bringing Sarah home and funeral expenses.

The young mother-of-two was originally from Banbridge in Co Down.

Sarah is survived by her husband and two sons, Alexander and Harry.

A death notice for Sarah, whose maiden name was Macauley, says people are welcome to call at her parents’ home at Seafin Lane in Banbridge.

Her funeral will leave there at 11am on Wednesday, February 19, followed by a service at Derrygortreavy Parish Church in Dungannon, arriving at approximately 2.30pm.

Sarah’s family have requested family flowers only please and asked that donations if desired be made payable to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL.

The notice says Sarah will be ‘will be sadly missed by the entire family circle’.

Many online tributes have been paid to the popular local woman following her death.