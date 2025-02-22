This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Funeral service tomorrow for mum-of-seven killed in road crash

  • 22 February 2025
Leanne Thomas died in the collision on the main Dungannon to Cookstown road.
The funeral service for the 43-year-old woman killed in a road accident on the main Dungannon to Cookstown road on Thursday will take place tomorrow.

Leanne Thomas (nee Carey) died following the two-vehicle collision close to the Old Loughrey Road shortly before 5pm.

The victim, who was a mother-of-seven, lived at Drumreagh Crescent in Newmills.

Leanne’s funeral service will take place in Dungannon Independent Methodist Church on Sunday at 2pm, followed by a private interment in Cottagequin Cemetery.

A death notice says she will be ‘sadly missed and lovingly remembered’ by her entire family circle.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigation the circumstances behind Thursday’s accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1299 20/02/25.

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

