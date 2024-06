FUNERAL details have been released for Fiachra Ó Faolán who tragically lost his life at Carrick Lough in the Aughnacloy area over the weekend.

Requiem Mass for the 20-year-old man from the Brantry area will be held at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Caledon this Thursday (June 6).

Mr Ó Faolán passed away after entering Carrick Lough in the Carricklongfield Road at around 11pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

He was a nephew of outgoing Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP, Michelle Gildernew, and MLA for the area, Colm Gildernew.

A minute’s silence was held for Mr Ó Faolán prior to the Tyrone v Clare match at Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday.

Tributes have been pouring in for the young engineer.

In a statement posted to social media, his employers, PM Engineering Limited, described him as a ‘very likeable lad’.

They said, “Fiachra, a young talented engineer, was involved in many elements of the business and worked on all types of engineering projects.

“From welding many different types of steel structures, to fitting out final assemblies in the workshop and even out on site with the installation crews to many different parts of the country.

“Fiachra had no problem taking on anything that he was tasked to do.

Advertisement

“Fiachra was a great character about the workplace and his wit and laughter will be greatly missed, that’s for sure.

“A very likeable lad, who had time for everyone about the place, no matter who they were.”

Another tribute from St Francis’ Primary School, Derrylatinee said, “A dark cloud currently hangs over our whole school community with the news of Fiachra Ó Faoláin’s tragic death.

“Fiachra was a past pupil of Derrylatinee and is remembered fondly by staff for his cheeky grin and love of life.”

“At this difficult time, we keep in our thoughts and prayers Fiachra’s parents, his siblings and his whole family circle especially his cousins who are current pupils of the school.

“We also remember Fiachra’s former classmates.

“May they gather strength in their collective memories of Fiachra as they prepare for tough days, weeks and months ahead.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”