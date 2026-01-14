Funeral of Father Eugene Hasson to take place in Omagh on Friday

THE Requiem Mass of Father Eugene Hasson will take in Omagh on Friday.

Fr Hasson, who served in several parishes across Co Tyrone, died yesterday.

Most recently, he had been the Parish Priest of Drumragh, which covers the town of Omagh, for the past nine years. He had previously served in Greencastle from 2007 and 2015, and in Cappagh for a decade from 1991. He had first been a curate in Drumragh following his ordination in 1980.

Fr Hasson’s remains were taken yesterday to St Patrick’s Church in Dungiven in his native Co Derry.

A Mass in his honour was held at the church last night.

Today, Fr Hasson’s remains will be brought to Sacred Heart Church in Omagh at 6.45pm. There will be a Mass at 7.30pm, followed by Night Prayer at 9.45pm.

On Thursday, there will be Mass at Sacred Heart at 10am, Evening Prayer at 7.30pm and Night Prayer at 9.45pm.

Fr Hasson’s Requiem Mass will take place at noon on Friday. He will be buried afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery in Dungiven.

A death notice states that Father Hasson was the loving son of the late Charlie and Kathleen, much loved brother of Fearghal (Brigid), Cáthal (Eileen) and Fiona Grant (Brian), and adored uncle of Peadár, Nulagh, Emmett and Cara.

The notices adds he will be sadly missed by his loving family, Bishop McKeown and the priests of Derry Diocese, the parishioners in the places where he served and his many friends.