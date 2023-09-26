Funeral on Thursday for young Kildress boy

A FUNERAL for the young boy from Kildress who died as a result of a ‘hit and run’ collision in Bundoran on Saturday night is to take place on Thursday.

Ronan Wilson’s remains will return to his home today (Tuesday) for a wake, as people in the area have been mourning and remembering the popular young man.

A Requiem Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Dunamore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ronan was a member of the Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA club, which has been providing support for his teammates, young players of all ages since news of the tragedy unfolded at the weekend.

Members of his U-10 team attended the clubrooms on Sunday night, while the facilities have been opened each evening for people to come, talk and remember the nine year-old.